Our client is a company that provides an extensive array of digital health solutions, including clinical decision support, laboratory systems, mobile health, and data management. Their comprehensive suite of healthcare IT offerings is dedicated to driving digital transformation to enhance lives, with a mission to create better lives through innovative digital solutions. They are seeking a Systems Engineer who will be responsible for designing, implementing, and installing systems that encompass hardware, software, and personnel. This role involves managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure, as well as installing, configuring, testing, and maintaining operating systems, application software, and system management tools.

Server-based systems and application deployment, configuration, maintenance, administration, support, security and related technical services

Device-based deployment, configuration, maintenance, administration, support, security, and related technical services, using technologies including (but not limited to): Advanced networking Hardware/Peripherals. Linux and related operating systems. Microsoft Windows and related operating systems. Mobile device O/S (Android, iOS). Microsoft Office and similar productivity application suites.

Security technologies (firewall, anti-malware, etc.)

Support infrastructure aspects of development and support of a new open-source global-good digital health software solution

Provide research, development, deployment and testing of innovative new solutions to meet the needs of HISP staff, contractors/agents and customers

Undertake general administrative and related obligations, as directed/instructed by the Infrastructure Team Coordinator and/or Systems Infrastructure SM

Comply with and provide any required administrative support and the production of administrative documentation, including the preparation of project working documentation and project activity and progress reports, standard Operating Procedures and process documentation related to Infrastructure team activities and responsibilities

Undertake any required travel within South Africa, as well as any travel required outside South Africa as approved in advance by the HISP-SA Executive Director or his designee

Related IT Certification, Degree/Diploma in ICT

Linux certification (Linux+, LPI, RHCE or equivalent)

ITILv4/COBIT5 or equivalent

Qualification in Project Management will be an advantage

Minimum 2 Years working experience as a systems administrator in the IT field

DBME / SQL (Intermediate PostgreSQL experience)

ITSM experience (Support, Change, Incident management, backup and disaster recovery processes)

Systems/architecture design experience

NGO-sector experience will be beneficial

Microsoft Office (advanced), MySQL and Ticketing systems experience

Other development languages (C++ / C# / Delphi as examples)

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

