Users are contradictory when it comes to digital privacy

A new study by Kaspersky – Excitement, Superstition and great Insecurity – How global Consumers engage with the Digital World – discloses controversial views among users regarding the protection of their personal information.

For instance, 44% of respondents in South Africa consider covering the webcam of their digital devices maintains privacy. At the same time, 42% trust Internet Incognito modes to safeguard their online activities. These numbers reflect that it can still be a challenge to distinguish what is secure and private and what’s not.

Despite decades of using digital devices and acknowledging cybersecurity as a real and critical concern, distinguishing between what is secure and what is not can still be difficult. Kaspersky’s latest survey shows users can be contradictory in their digital habits and attitudes towards digital privacy.

On the one hand, 44% of respondents in South Africa believe that covering the webcam on their devices is an effective enough measure to protect their privacy – which it is not, as it only temporarily prevents visual surveillance, but does nothing to neutralise the built-in webcam microphone, nor can it prevent images being intercepted when users switch on their cameras themselves. On the other hand, more than half of the respondents in South Africa (55%) play online mini-games and take tests for fun, sending their personal details to unreliable sources to access those games and posting their results on social media, involving their friends in this careless data-sharing pyramid.

Thirty nine percent of all users in South Africa are worried that voice assistants might be constantly listening and gathering personal information. In response, over a third of respondents (40%) resort to switching their devices to airplane mode during important private conversations.

At the same time, 42% of users in South Africa mistakenly believe activating Incognito mode makes them entirely invisible online, yet it doesn’t guarantee absolute privacy. In this mode, the browser is not saving the history of visited websites, cookies, download history and authorisation data – but it does not equate to complete anonymity. Additionally, a surprising 30% are willing to click on unfamiliar links in messengers, potentially compromising their security.

Kaspersky’s Web-Content Analyst, Anna Larkina, explains: “Our research underscores the significance of a well-informed approach to cybersecurity and digital privacy,” says Kaspersky’s Web-Content analyst, Anna Larkina. “To ensure safety and protection, it’s essential to maintain a critical mindset, relying solely on verified sources and facts. This entails disregarding unproven techniques and myths. Furthermore, implementing a comprehensive security solution that offers robust protection against a diverse range of threats and risks can prove invaluable.”