Westcon-Comstor programme generates $768m for partners

Westcon-Comstor’s Intelligent Demand (ID) programme, which harnesses data to uncover growth opportunities for channel partners, generated $768-million in additional revenue for partners in FY24 – up 70% on the previous year’s figure of $450-million.

Intelligent Demand is a data-led sales and marketing programme which utilises predictive analytics to drive growth, enhance customer lifetime value and identify new markets for partners and vendors. This is done by combining best-in-class data, analyst research and channel expertise with Westcon-Comstor’s proprietary data science models, to deliver sales and marketing opportunities with accuracy.

End-user leads generated through Intelligent Demand resulted in $768 million revenue during Westcon-Comstor’s fiscal year 2024 (1 March 2023 – 29 February 2024).

During the year, Westcon-Comstor completed 532 Intelligent Demand analyses for partners across 28 countries spanning Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). There are now nearly 2,000 registered individual users of Intelligent Demand across Westcon-Comstor’s partner community.

“Data is the lifeblood of our partners’ success,” said Atul Damani, chief data officer at Westcon-Comstor. “As a business we recognise that empowering our partners with actionable insights is crucial for their success. That’s why we’re committed to providing a comprehensive, market-leading data offering, enabling partners to make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and accelerate sales. Intelligent Demand is a crucial element of our data-driven approach and we’re pleased to report that it has generated net new revenue for our partners and vendors.”