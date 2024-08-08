Responsibilities –
- Stakeholder management for UMF customers, building business relationships
- Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability
- Conduct daily systems analytics to maximize effectiveness and troubleshoot problems
- Author and update internal and external documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements and documentation
- Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance / testing applications at every stage of systems development in UAT and Prod
- Develop and implement data analyses, leveraging collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- UMF
- Testing
- Quality Assurance
- UAT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree