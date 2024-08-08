Business Analyst

Aug 8, 2024

Responsibilities –

  • Stakeholder management for UMF customers, building business relationships
  • Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability
  • Conduct daily systems analytics to maximize effectiveness and troubleshoot problems
  • Author and update internal and external documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements and documentation
  • Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance / testing applications at every stage of systems development in UAT and Prod
  • Develop and implement data analyses, leveraging collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • UMF
  • Testing
  • Quality Assurance
  • UAT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position