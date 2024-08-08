Business Intelligence Analyst at Rhodes Food Group

Aug 8, 2024

Key responsibilities in the following areas:

  • BI Data Architecture
    • RFG Datawarehouses enhancements and projects to ensure integration of new data sets and solutions into the consolidated data warehouses.
    • Efficient data and process flow mapping to ensure no data redundancy and accuracy for reporting purposes.
    • Optimization of BI data frameworks and data models.
    • Scenario-based solution planning.
  • Analyst
    • Main Business BI Reporting systems focusing on report building, formatting, and scheduling of automated reports in different BI tools.
    • User acceptance testing of enhancements and projects in a timely, accurate, and thorough manner to ensure BI projects can be delivered to the business on time.
    • Understanding business problems and creating BI models that help analyse these business problems.
    • Researching new data formats and tools to enhance the efficiencies of divisions.
    • Regular data validation checks of BI reporting models and troubleshooting if errors occur.
    • Monitoring of daily BI reporting environments.
  • Project and Service Provider Management
    • Scope development of BI enhancements and projects (including timeline planning, check-in meetings, updates, etc.).
    • Work with internal business departments and external service providers to develop and enhance the RFG BI environments.
  • BI Applications
    • Management of BI applications (MS-based tools, IBM, etc.)
  • Training
    • Creation of user guides for newly implemented BI solutions.
    • End user training of (newly) implemented BI solutions both in person and online.
    • Facilitating change management of (newly) implemented solutions.

    • Desired Experience & Qualification

    Our ideal candidate must have:

    • 2+ years of relevant work experience in analytics, data engineering, business intelligence, or related fields.
    • Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering or any related BCom or BSc qualifications.
    • High level of proficiency with MS Office packages with proven advanced proficiency in Excel and Power BI.
    • SQL, IBM, Dataverse, and D365 application knowledge will be advantageous.
    • Time and project management skills.
    • Problem-solving skills and the ability ‘to think out of the box’ to solve complex issues within the BI Tools and apply solutions to business requirements in a creative and innovative manner.
    • range from simple personal tasks to
    • Knowledge and experience of data process flows
    • Cloud and On-Prem servers database knowledge.
    • Strong analytical skills.
    • Systematic approach when tackling tasks.
    • Enjoy working under pressure and managing different projects simultaneously both individually and as a team member.
    • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
    • FMCG industry experience will be advantageous.

    Learn more/Apply for this position