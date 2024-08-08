Business Intelligence Analyst at Rhodes Food Group

Key responsibilities in the following areas:

BI Data Architecture RFG Datawarehouses enhancements and projects to ensure integration of new data sets and solutions into the consolidated data warehouses.

Efficient data and process flow mapping to ensure no data redundancy and accuracy for reporting purposes.

Optimization of BI data frameworks and data models.

Scenario-based solution planning.

Analyst Main Business BI Reporting systems focusing on report building, formatting, and scheduling of automated reports in different BI tools.

User acceptance testing of enhancements and projects in a timely, accurate, and thorough manner to ensure BI projects can be delivered to the business on time.

Understanding business problems and creating BI models that help analyse these business problems.

Researching new data formats and tools to enhance the efficiencies of divisions.

Regular data validation checks of BI reporting models and troubleshooting if errors occur.

Monitoring of daily BI reporting environments.

Project and Service Provider Management Scope development of BI enhancements and projects (including timeline planning, check-in meetings, updates, etc.).

Work with internal business departments and external service providers to develop and enhance the RFG BI environments.

BI Applications Management of BI applications (MS-based tools, IBM, etc.)

Training Creation of user guides for newly implemented BI solutions.

End user training of (newly) implemented BI solutions both in person and online.

Facilitating change management of (newly) implemented solutions.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Our ideal candidate must have:

2+ years of relevant work experience in analytics, data engineering, business intelligence, or related fields.

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering or any related BCom or BSc qualifications.

High level of proficiency with MS Office packages with proven advanced proficiency in Excel and Power BI.

SQL, IBM, Dataverse, and D365 application knowledge will be advantageous.

Time and project management skills.

Problem-solving skills and the ability ‘to think out of the box’ to solve complex issues within the BI Tools and apply solutions to business requirements in a creative and innovative manner.

Knowledge and experience of data process flows

Cloud and On-Prem servers database knowledge.

Strong analytical skills.

Systematic approach when tackling tasks.

Enjoy working under pressure and managing different projects simultaneously both individually and as a team member.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

FMCG industry experience will be advantageous.

