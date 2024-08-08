Business Intelligence Analyst at Rhodes Food Group

Key responsibilities in the following areas:
- RFG Datawarehouses enhancements and projects to ensure integration of new data sets and solutions into the consolidated data warehouses.
- Efficient data and process flow mapping to ensure no data redundancy and accuracy for reporting purposes.
- Optimization of BI data frameworks and data models.
- Scenario-based solution planning.
- Main Business BI Reporting systems focusing on report building, formatting, and scheduling of automated reports in different BI tools.
- User acceptance testing of enhancements and projects in a timely, accurate, and thorough manner to ensure BI projects can be delivered to the business on time.
- Understanding business problems and creating BI models that help analyse these business problems.
- Researching new data formats and tools to enhance the efficiencies of divisions.
- Regular data validation checks of BI reporting models and troubleshooting if errors occur.
- Monitoring of daily BI reporting environments.
- Scope development of BI enhancements and projects (including timeline planning, check-in meetings, updates, etc.).
- Work with internal business departments and external service providers to develop and enhance the RFG BI environments.
- Management of BI applications (MS-based tools, IBM, etc.)
- Creation of user guides for newly implemented BI solutions.
- End user training of (newly) implemented BI solutions both in person and online.
- Facilitating change management of (newly) implemented solutions.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Our ideal candidate must have:
- 2+ years of relevant work experience in analytics, data engineering, business intelligence, or related fields.
- Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering or any related BCom or BSc qualifications.
- High level of proficiency with MS Office packages with proven advanced proficiency in Excel and Power BI.
- SQL, IBM, Dataverse, and D365 application knowledge will be advantageous.
- Time and project management skills.
- Problem-solving skills and the ability ‘to think out of the box’ to solve complex issues within the BI Tools and apply solutions to business requirements in a creative and innovative manner.
- Knowledge and experience of data process flows
- Cloud and On-Prem servers database knowledge.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Systematic approach when tackling tasks.
- Enjoy working under pressure and managing different projects simultaneously both individually and as a team member.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- FMCG industry experience will be advantageous.