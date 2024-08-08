Business Intelligence Data Analyst at Empower FS – Gauteng Midrand

- Interpreting data, analysing results using statistical techniques. Developing and implementing data analyses, data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality. Acquiring data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaining databases.
- Analyse & manipulate data in Excel, and other tools to provide feedback.
- Assist with various aspects of the data management process – which may include data input
- Maintain computerized collection and tracking of relevant data
- Organize workflow and produce database summaries, statistics and reports/data extracts as requested
- Diagnose problems by using established fact-finding procedures including full utilisation of Skills Development processes
- Perform ad-hoc data investigations when necessary
- Evaluate processes for gaps, inefficiencies and additional opportunities to maximise data integrity
- Developing and managing business intelligence solutions for the organization
- Providing reports through office applications to improve business processes
- Collaborating with team members for the purpose of collecting data and executing the company’s mission
- Analysing business requirements and processes and recommending them to the management and executives for implementation
- Creating and maintaining documentation that includes the design, requirements and user manuals for the organization
- Identifying the development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability
- Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous
- Knowledge of semantic models / layers.
- Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis
- Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Power Pivot
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Microsoft BI
- Excel Spreadsheets
- Advance PowerPoint
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree