Celebrating the achievements of women in tech

As South Africa commemorates Women’s Month, it is crucial to acknowledge the remarkable progress women have made in the technology sector.

By Tshidisegang Mosenyegi, head of integrated marketing: EMEA region at Infobip

Despite the obstacles women face, they are increasingly assuming key roles and making significant contributions to the industry. This growth in female representation is not only a testament to their perseverance but also a vital step towards achieving gender equity in the workplace.

In recent years, the technology sector has witnessed remarkable progress driven by talented and visionary women. Their presence and influence are reshaping the industry, fostering innovation, and creating more inclusive workplaces. However, we must recognise that there is still much work to be done.

According to recent statistics, only 23% of tech jobs in South Africa are held by women, with 56,000 women occupying 236,000 ICT roles. This gap shows the need for companies to actively work towards increasing diversity and inclusion.

Research has consistently shown that higher diversity correlates with higher productivity and profit. Diverse teams bring different perspectives, ideas, and approaches to problem-solving, which are invaluable in the fast-paced and ever-evolving tech industry. By prioritising gender equity in this industry’s organisational structure and business strategy, companies can unlock the full potential of their workforce and drive sustainable growth.

To address the gender gap in tech, it is crucial to begin at the recruitment stage. I recommend that organisations should implement targeted initiatives to attract more women to the industry, such as establishing partnerships with educational institutions. Pairing women with experienced mentors can help them navigate challenges and provide valuable guidance and support.

This approach benefits the women involved and contributes to a more inclusive and diverse work environment. By equipping young women with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in tech, companies can help build a diverse talent pipeline for the future.

Organisations need to also recognise that many women may not have had the same opportunities as their male counterparts to develop their skills and knowledge in the technology sector. To address this, companies can offer a range of training programmes and workshops designed specifically for women, to equip them with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the industry.

Furthermore, it is essential to celebrate the achievements of women in technology. By highlighting their successes and contributions, they can inspire and motivate others to follow in their footsteps, creating a platform where women can share their stories, showcase their work, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Despite the challenges they face, women are increasingly taking on bigger roles and making meaningful contributions to the industry. By fostering a culture of inclusivity, promoting mentorship, education, and training, and celebrating the achievements of women, many organisations can work towards achieving gender equity in the workplace to help empower women to reach their full potential in the technology sector.