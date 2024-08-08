Data Analysis – Gauteng Bryanston

Role:
- Manage the Messaging data set.
- Manage the Data trapping points and elements.
- Define the data model to deliver Reporting, Monitoring, and SLA tracking.
KPA / KPI
- Define data elements required for reporting.
- Document and maintain a repository of Data elements.
- Define the data process flow for messaging channels and identify required traps.
- Document the End-to-end message flow and define the traps per data element.
- Document the data model and maintain the elements.
- 100% accurate data elements and traps based on the Draft Data Architecture for the UMF.
Desired Skills:
- process flow
- data architecture
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree