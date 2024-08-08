Data Analysis

Aug 8, 2024

Role:

  • Manage the Messaging data set.
  • Manage the Data trapping points and elements.
  • Define the data model to deliver Reporting, Monitoring, and SLA tracking.

KPA / KPI

  • Define data elements required for reporting.
  • Document and maintain a repository of Data elements.
  • Define the data process flow for messaging channels and identify required traps.
  • Document the End-to-end message flow and define the traps per data element.
  • Document the data model and maintain the elements.
  • 100% accurate data elements and traps based on the Draft Data Architecture for the UMF.

Desired Skills:

  • process flow
  • data architecture
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

