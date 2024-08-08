ERP or CTRM Business Systems Support Analyst for Trading Company – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary:

As a Business Systems Support Analyst, you will be crucial in maintaining the smooth functioning and assistance of the Commodity trading and Risk Management system and its users, including associated projects. Your responsibilities will cover the development of technical solutions, from conceptualization and documentation to testing and improvement. Additionally, your skills will be applied to user support, troubleshooting, and the optimization of application processes.

Essential Experience

At least 5 years of experience in supporting enterprise-level CTRM/ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP, CXL or FUSION ).

Familiarity with either CTRM ( first choice ) or ERP trading/logistics systems.

Competency in MS-SQL, including the ability to craft and execute queries and understand SQL scripts.

Proficiency in creating business reports with tools like CTRM, Power BI, and SQL.

Experience in CTRM reporting processes and integration workflow functionality.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure timely and dependable assistance for CTRM clients, concentrating on problem resolution, system upkeep, and the setup of crucial data and processes.

Provide outstanding user support, particularly during critical financial periods such as month-end and year-end closures.

Resolve and fix issues involving third-party integrations within the PEOPLESOFT ecosystem.

Perform business analyst functions to sustain and enhance the global CTRM system across various trading offices, including requirement gathering, documentation, user security setup, and the creation of functional specifications.

Create and produce insightful business reports using CTRM alongside tools like Power BI and SQL.

Follow and implement the company’s Change Management and Security policies, ensuring compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) standards.

Offer comprehensive documentation and support for internal and external audits as necessary.

Transform business operations into practical technical solutions and keep system documentation current.

Lead data and analytics initiatives to support informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Oversee and guide CTRM representatives in specific regions, ensuring alignment with company objectives and strengthening stakeholder relationships.

