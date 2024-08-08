ICT Desktop Engineer

Aug 8, 2024

Our client in agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a ICT Desktop Engineer based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Strong background in Information Technology (IT), with at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
  • 3 years relevant experience.
  • Proven work experience as a Desktop Engineer.
  • Cisko Meraki experience will be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs.
  • Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, like printers and scanners.
  • Solid knowledge in the administration and support of Microsoft Windows and Networks.
  • Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions.
  • Valid Driver’s license.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
Customer Service Request Support:

  • Analyze and resolve end-user hardware and software computer problems.
  • Maintain desktop management documentation. (Job Card)
  • Maintain and average ticket update of a minimum of 5 to 7 updates per day over a period of 3 months.
  • Provide regular feedback to customers on requests logged.
  • Maintain the ICT service level agreement priority structure (75% success ratio)

Asset / consumables administration:

  • Tagging and management of ICT assets
  • Responsible for the handing out of consumables and stock management
  • Responsible for tracking IT assets
  • Monthly ICT stock takes

Hardware and Printer Setup and Support:

  • Responsible for the installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting and optimizing desktop/laptop hardware and software.
  • Provide end-user training where required.
  • Responsible for support and troubleshoot hardware such as desktops, laptops, printers and copiers.
  • Support and troubleshoot software such as Microsoft Office Suite

Customer Service:

  • Project and maintain a professional image of the company Information and Communication Technology during all client interactions – in line with company Core Values.
  • Strive to add exceptional value to all customer relationships when directly interacting with internal as well as external customers.
  • Maintain minimum agreed levels of interaction with the various company Divisions/ Subsidiaries and Clients.
  • Must be able to engage in problem-solving skills to help identify and solve potential issues in the field.
  • Identify cost saving opportunities when dealing with key suppliers

Support the company ICT Team:

  • Profile the company ICT team with various Divisions/ Subsidiaries, external customers and industry specialists.
  • Maintain a high level of professionalism.
  • Maintain and support a positive working environment in the company ICT Team.
  • Provide innovative solutions to enhance working procedures/output, and relevance of the company Information and Communication Technology Team.

