ICT Desktop Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a ICT Desktop Engineer based in Port Elizabeth.
A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Requirements:
- Strong background in Information Technology (IT), with at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
- 3 years relevant experience.
- Proven work experience as a Desktop Engineer.
- Cisko Meraki experience will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs.
- Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, like printers and scanners.
- Solid knowledge in the administration and support of Microsoft Windows and Networks.
- Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions.
- Valid Driver’s license.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
Customer Service Request Support:
- Analyze and resolve end-user hardware and software computer problems.
- Maintain desktop management documentation. (Job Card)
- Maintain and average ticket update of a minimum of 5 to 7 updates per day over a period of 3 months.
- Provide regular feedback to customers on requests logged.
- Maintain the ICT service level agreement priority structure (75% success ratio)
Asset / consumables administration:
- Tagging and management of ICT assets
- Responsible for the handing out of consumables and stock management
- Responsible for tracking IT assets
- Monthly ICT stock takes
Hardware and Printer Setup and Support:
- Responsible for the installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting and optimizing desktop/laptop hardware and software.
- Provide end-user training where required.
- Responsible for support and troubleshoot hardware such as desktops, laptops, printers and copiers.
- Support and troubleshoot software such as Microsoft Office Suite
Customer Service:
- Project and maintain a professional image of the company Information and Communication Technology during all client interactions – in line with company Core Values.
- Strive to add exceptional value to all customer relationships when directly interacting with internal as well as external customers.
- Maintain minimum agreed levels of interaction with the various company Divisions/ Subsidiaries and Clients.
- Must be able to engage in problem-solving skills to help identify and solve potential issues in the field.
- Identify cost saving opportunities when dealing with key suppliers
Support the company ICT Team:
- Profile the company ICT team with various Divisions/ Subsidiaries, external customers and industry specialists.
- Maintain a high level of professionalism.
- Maintain and support a positive working environment in the company ICT Team.
- Provide innovative solutions to enhance working procedures/output, and relevance of the company Information and Communication Technology Team.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.
