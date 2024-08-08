ICT Desktop Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a ICT Desktop Engineer based in Port Elizabeth.



A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Requirements:

Strong background in Information Technology (IT), with at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

3 years relevant experience.

Proven work experience as a Desktop Engineer.

Cisko Meraki experience will be advantageous.

Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs.

Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, like printers and scanners.

Solid knowledge in the administration and support of Microsoft Windows and Networks.

Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions.

Valid Driver’s license.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Customer Service Request Support:

Analyze and resolve end-user hardware and software computer problems.

Maintain desktop management documentation. (Job Card)

Maintain and average ticket update of a minimum of 5 to 7 updates per day over a period of 3 months.

Provide regular feedback to customers on requests logged.

Maintain the ICT service level agreement priority structure (75% success ratio)

Asset / consumables administration:

Tagging and management of ICT assets

Responsible for the handing out of consumables and stock management

Responsible for tracking IT assets

Monthly ICT stock takes

Hardware and Printer Setup and Support:

Responsible for the installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting and optimizing desktop/laptop hardware and software.

Provide end-user training where required.

Responsible for support and troubleshoot hardware such as desktops, laptops, printers and copiers.

Support and troubleshoot software such as Microsoft Office Suite

Customer Service:

Project and maintain a professional image of the company Information and Communication Technology during all client interactions – in line with company Core Values.

Strive to add exceptional value to all customer relationships when directly interacting with internal as well as external customers.

Maintain minimum agreed levels of interaction with the various company Divisions/ Subsidiaries and Clients.

Must be able to engage in problem-solving skills to help identify and solve potential issues in the field.

Identify cost saving opportunities when dealing with key suppliers

Support the company ICT Team:

Profile the company ICT team with various Divisions/ Subsidiaries, external customers and industry specialists.

Maintain a high level of professionalism.

Maintain and support a positive working environment in the company ICT Team.

Provide innovative solutions to enhance working procedures/output, and relevance of the company Information and Communication Technology Team.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

ICT Desktop Engineer

Desktop Engineer

Information Technology

IT

computer science

Cisko Meraki

network security

Learn more/Apply for this position