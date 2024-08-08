ICT Desktop Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The successful candidate will be responsible for various IT duties, e.g. helpdesk administration/management, asset administration, installation, operation, and maintenance of computer systems and other technologies, such as communication systems. Configuring hardware and software, repairing equipment, and providing daily support for computer network users and any other general duties as required by the IT Operation Manager. To succeed in this role, you should have a problem-solving attitude along with the ability to give clear technical instructions. You should also be familiar with remote troubleshooting techniques. Ultimately, you will ensure prompt and accurate customer service and increase client satisfaction.

Qualifications and Experience:

Strong background in Information Technology (IT), with at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science

3 years relevant experience

Proven work experience as a Desktop Engineer

Cisko Meraki experience will be advantageous

Requirements:

Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs

Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, like printers and scanners

Solid knowledge in the administration and support of Microsoft Windows and Networks

Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions

Valid Driver’s license

Strong administrative skills

Excellent problem-solving skills

Customer service excellence

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Discipline in the workplace

Key Performance Areas will include:

Customer Service Request Support Analyze and resolve end-user hardware and software computer problems. Maintain desktop management documentation. (Job Card) Maintain and average ticket update of a minimum of 5 to 7 updates per day over a period of 3 months. Provide regular feedback to customers on requests logged. Maintain the ICT service level agreement priority structure (75% success ratio)

Asset / consumables administration Tagging and management of ICT assets Responsible for the handing out of consumables and stock management Responsible for tracking IT assets Monthly ICT stock takes

Hardware & Printer Setup and Support Responsible for the installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting and optimizing desktop/laptop hardware and software. Provide end-user training where required. Responsible for support and troubleshoot hardware such as desktops, laptops, printers and copiers. Support and troubleshoot software such as Microsoft Office Suite

Customer Service Project and maintain a professional image of company Information & Communication Technology during all client interactions – in line with the company Core Values. Strive to add exceptional value to all customer relationships when directly interacting with internal as well as external customers. Maintain minimum agreed levels of interaction with the various company Divisions/ Subsidiaries and Clients. Must be able to engage in problem-solving skills to help identify and solve potential issues in the field. Identify cost saving opportunities when dealing with key suppliers

Support the company ICT Team Profile the company ICT team with various Divisions/Subsidiaries, external customers and industry specialists. Maintain a high level of professionalism. Maintain and support a positive working environment in the company ICT Team. Provide innovative solutions to enhance working procedures/output, and relevance of the company Information & Communication Technology Team.



Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Information Technology (IT)

IT System Engineering

Microsoft SQL

Network Security

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural/retail industry is looking for a ICT Desktop Engineer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

