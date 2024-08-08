Intel brings discrete GPU muscle to the vehicle cockpit

In a strategic move to empower automakers with groundbreaking opportunities, Intel has unveiled its first discrete graphics processing unit (dGPU), the Intel Arc Graphics for Automotive, at its AI Cockpit Innovation Experience event.

To advance automotive AI, the product will be commercially deployed in vehicles as soon as 2025, accelerating automobile technology and unlocking a new era of AI-driven cockpit experiences and enhanced personalisation for manufacturers and drivers alike.

Intel’s entry into automotive discrete GPUs addresses growing demand for compute power in increasingly sophisticated vehicle cockpits. By adding the Intel Arc graphics for Automotive to its existing portfolio of AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle (SDV) system-on-chips (SoCs), Intel offers automakers an open, flexible and scalable platform solution that brings next-level, high-fidelity experiences to the vehicle.

Automakers can now design a single vehicle platform that scales across trim levels. Entry and mid-level models can leverage the Intel SDV SoC, while higher-end vehicles can benefit from the added horsepower of the dGPU for even more premium features. This approach streamlines development as software is fully compatible across the integrated GPU and the discrete GPU.

Intel’s AI Cockpit Experience showcased a future where in-vehicle AI creates intuitive and personalized interactions among the driver, passengers and vehicle that can personalise the ride and optimise the drive.

“Intel’s strategy is to bring the power of AI into devices of every size and shape, and we’re thrilled to bring that expertise and our vast open AI ecosystem to the automotive industry,” says Jack Weast, vice-president and GM of Intel Automotive. “China’s rapid electric vehicle development cycles and advanced technological adoption make it an ideal testing ground for our next-generation technologies.”

Key features of Intel’s AI cockpit solution include:

* Unmatched Scalability: Automakers can choose the Intel SDV SoC and later add an Intel discrete GPU for managing larger compute workloads and expanding the AI features thanks to a unified instruction set that simplifies development.

* Next-Generation In-Vehicle Experiences: Intel-powered voice, camera and gesture recognition transform vehicles into immersive mobile hubs. Thundersoft’s demo showcased its new generation cockpit user interface (UI) that transforms vehicles into immersive mobile hubs supporting seven high-definition screens rendering 3D graphics and six-in vehicle cameras and interactive features. The new UI also showed its capacity to run high-demand AAA gaming titles simultaneously while running AI PC rich applications for smart mobile working.

* Deep Personalisation: With powerful AI algorithms learning driver preferences, automakers can offer a highly personalised experience, adapting cockpit settings without voice commands. Zhipu’s AI Car Assistant demonstrated the power of local large language models (LLMs) running on Intel’s compute platform. The demo highlighted the ability to execute complex vehicle control commands through natural language processing, answer vehicle-related questions accurately, and even engage in leisurely chat with users, providing a more interactive and enjoyable journey.

* Enhanced Productivity, Gaming and Entertainment: Automakers can turn the vehicle into a mobile office and entertainment hub with immersive 4K displays, multiscreen setups and advanced 3D interfaces.

* Intel’s AI PC Accelerator Program: Bringing together more than 100 independent software vendors (ISV) partners who have created 500-plus features and AI apps, the accelerator program immediately provides an unparalleled ecosystem that can be leveraged within the vehicle.