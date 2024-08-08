Intermediate Javascript Developer

Hire Resolve is looking for a talented Intermediate JavaScript Developer for a software company. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and ensuring the scalability and reliability of the applications.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality web applications using JavaScript (ES6+), HTML5, and CSS3.

Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement user-friendly interfaces.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Participate in code reviews, providing and receiving constructive feedback.

Work closely with backend developers to integrate front-end and back-end systems.

Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize existing applications to enhance performance.

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and best practices in web development.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes and tools.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience as a JavaScript Developer

Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Experience with popular JavaScript frameworks such as React or Angular

Strong knowledge of modern web development tools and technologies

Experience with version control systems such as Git

Ability to work well in a team environment and collaborate with cross-functional teams

Attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills

Good communication skills

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

