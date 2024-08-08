Our client in Johannesburg is seeking an experienced Project Manager for a long-term contract position to lead the planning and execution of key strategic initiatives. In this exciting role, you will manage the implementation of a comprehensive solution for recognition programs and customer engagement initiatives, overseeing a pre-defined technology stack, business model, and business case to ensure a successful market launch.
The ideal candidate will have a sharp business mind and proven success in both project management and complex IT integration projects. This role demands a unique combination of Project Management skills, reporting and managing executive reporting and stakeholder management.
Qualifications:
- 10+ years of hands-on project management for complex IT delivery.
- Proven experience in managing projects across multiple industry stakeholders.
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree and Project Management Certification such as PMP (Project Management Professional)
- Proven experience in delivery of projects from a supplier perspective, with the associated confidentiality and contractual obligations.
- Demonstrated proficiency in IT Recognition Programs / customer engagement initiatives technologies and associated architecture and implementations.
- Strong proficiency in project management tools and technologies.
- Strong proficiency in all Microsoft applications. (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook)
- Strong proficiency in data privacy and intellectual property associated with vendors participating in the project.
- Strong proficiency in customer journey review and testing methodologies.
- Strong proficiency in UX Design and Customer Experience (CX)
- Experience working in the Recognition Programs / customer engagement initiatives or retail industry.
- Compliance experience (POPI Act)
Apply soon to be considered for this exciting opportunity!
Desired Skills:
- IT project manager
- POPI Act
- Recognition Programs
- UX
- data privacy
- customer engagement
- testing methodologies