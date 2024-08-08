IT Project Manager

Our client in Johannesburg is seeking an experienced Project Manager for a long-term contract position to lead the planning and execution of key strategic initiatives. In this exciting role, you will manage the implementation of a comprehensive solution for recognition programs and customer engagement initiatives, overseeing a pre-defined technology stack, business model, and business case to ensure a successful market launch.

The ideal candidate will have a sharp business mind and proven success in both project management and complex IT integration projects. This role demands a unique combination of Project Management skills, reporting and managing executive reporting and stakeholder management.

Qualifications:



10+ years of hands-on project management for complex IT delivery.

Proven experience in managing projects across multiple industry stakeholders.

Relevant Bachelor’s degree and Project Management Certification such as PMP (Project Management Professional)

Proven experience in delivery of projects from a supplier perspective, with the associated confidentiality and contractual obligations.

Demonstrated proficiency in IT Recognition Programs / customer engagement initiatives technologies and associated architecture and implementations.

Strong proficiency in project management tools and technologies.

Strong proficiency in all Microsoft applications. (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook)

Strong proficiency in data privacy and intellectual property associated with vendors participating in the project.

Strong proficiency in customer journey review and testing methodologies.

Strong proficiency in UX Design and Customer Experience (CX)

Experience working in the Recognition Programs / customer engagement initiatives or retail industry.

Compliance experience (POPI Act)

Apply soon to be considered for this exciting opportunity!



Desired Skills:

IT project manager

POPI Act

Recognition Programs

UX

data privacy

customer engagement

testing methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position