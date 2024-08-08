IT Project Manager

Aug 8, 2024

Our client in Johannesburg is seeking an experienced Project Manager for a long-term contract position to lead the planning and execution of key strategic initiatives. In this exciting role, you will manage the implementation of a comprehensive solution for recognition programs and customer engagement initiatives, overseeing a pre-defined technology stack, business model, and business case to ensure a successful market launch.
The ideal candidate will have a sharp business mind and proven success in both project management and complex IT integration projects. This role demands a unique combination of Project Management skills, reporting and managing executive reporting and stakeholder management.

Qualifications:

  • 10+ years of hands-on project management for complex IT delivery.
  • Proven experience in managing projects across multiple industry stakeholders.
  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree and Project Management Certification such as PMP (Project Management Professional)
  • Proven experience in delivery of projects from a supplier perspective, with the associated confidentiality and contractual obligations.
  • Demonstrated proficiency in IT Recognition Programs / customer engagement initiatives technologies and associated architecture and implementations.
  • Strong proficiency in project management tools and technologies.
  • Strong proficiency in all Microsoft applications. (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook)
  • Strong proficiency in data privacy and intellectual property associated with vendors participating in the project.
  • Strong proficiency in customer journey review and testing methodologies.
  • Strong proficiency in UX Design and Customer Experience (CX)
  • Experience working in the Recognition Programs / customer engagement initiatives or retail industry.
  • Compliance experience (POPI Act)

Apply soon to be considered for this exciting opportunity!

Desired Skills:

  • IT project manager
  • POPI Act
  • Recognition Programs
  • UX
  • data privacy
  • customer engagement
  • testing methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position