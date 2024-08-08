IT Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent outsourcing company in the BPO sector, renowned for delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to their clients, is seeking a skilled and motivated Tier 2 IT Engineer to join their dynamic team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in maintaining and enhancing their IT infrastructure. Your responsibilities will include diagnosing and resolving technical issues, supporting end-users, and collaborating with other IT professionals to ensure seamless operations.

DUTIES:

Provide advanced technical support to resolve IT issues escalated from Tier 1 support.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software problems.

Manage and maintain IT systems, including servers, networks, and applications.

Perform system upgrades, patches, and backups.

Assist in the implementation and deployment of new technologies and solutions.

Monitor system performance and security and take proactive measures to ensure stability and safety.

Document and update IT procedures and knowledge base articles.

Collaborate with other IT team members and departments to provide seamless support and service.

Train and mentor Tier 1 support staff.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an IT support role.

Strong knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems.

Experience with network protocols, hardware, and configurations.

Familiarity with cloud services.

Proficiency in troubleshooting and problem solving.

Relevant certifications (e.g., A+, CompTIA A+, Network+, Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator)

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

