IT Support Engineer Tier 2

As a Tier 2 IT Engineer at the company, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and improving the company IT infrastructure. You will be responsible for diagnosing and resolving technical issues, supporting end- users, and collaborating with other IT professionals to ensure smooth operations.

Purpose:

Support the IT Site Leader to ensure the efficient functioning of the contact centre telephony and computer systems.

Provide and coordinate support services for both hardware and software.

Manage and coordinate the activities of the team of IT Technicians to achieve optimal levels of performance.

Be flexible to contribute to the efficient operation of the contact centre as required.

Eligibility Criteria:

Provide advanced technical support to resolve IT issues escalated from Tier 1 support.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software problems.

Manage and maintain IT systems, including servers, networks, and applications.

Perform system upgrades, patches, and backups.

Assist in the implementation and deployment of new technologies and solutions.

Monitor system performance and security and take proactive measures to ensure stability and safety.

Document and update IT procedures and knowledge base articles.

Collaborate with other IT team members and departments to provide seamless support and service.

Train and mentor Tier 1 support staff.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an IT support role.

Strong knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems.

Experience with network protocols, hardware, and configurations.

Familiarity with cloud services.

Proficiency in troubleshooting and problem solving.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Relevant certifications (e.g., A+, CompTIA A+, Network+, Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator)

Duties:

Coordination and accountability for the resolution of daily work requests (OTRS).

Work to a site work program, coordinating business demand with IT continuous improvement & projects

Work to defined backup/recovery procedures that meet with Business continuity and Disaster recovery planning and assessment needs

Resolve complex issues requiring detailed systems and application knowledge that have been escalated from Tier 1

Participate in local site projects, document and implement changes according to agreed timelines and project scope

Keep inventories, network diagrams, change request and incidents documented and up to date.

Report and help investigating information security incidents.

Install hardware components such as desktop computers, file servers, storage, and multiple workstation facilities, managing and ensuring compliance with the client standard

Design and document local infrastructure changes.

Organise the physical integration of information technology into new or existing work environments

Maintain in-depth knowledge of supported products and services.

Maintain inventories for software, hardware and licensing and maintenance arrangements in accordance with the Asset Management Register

Ensure adequate IT service provision and back-up during out of office hours

Facilitate problem solving and collaboration with the back-office support teams, the client management, external contractors and clients

Identify and implement efficiencies and cost savings in call centre work processes.

Coordination and escalation of IT issues with local external service providers

Follow up and assist with users understanding of the IT environment they are working with.

Development of tips and tricks that would improve efficiencies and usage of IT equipment

Disabling and creating of users accounts and access in accordance with HR requests

Participate in site meetings, reporting on contact centre operational issues and proposing solutions to performance issues.

Key Performance Indicators (KPI’S):

Technical skills (Effectiveness with which employee applies knowledge and skill to job assignments)

Maintains expert-level job knowledge

Analyses problems and seeks to improve work processes

Uses tools for the job competently

Quality of work (Manner in which employee completes job assignments)

Accuracy and precision, thoroughness in completion of job assignments

Reliability – 100% attendance to rostered shifts (excluding authorised absences) and 100% adherence to schedule

Responds to requests in a timely and positive manner

Ensures effective follow-through and/or follow-up

Quantity of work (Employee’s success in producing the required amount of work)

Manages own workload, able to set priorities

Amount of work completed meets manager and client satisfaction

Work is completed and submitted on schedule

Approach to work (Characteristics the employee demonstrates while performing job assignments)

Initiative

Planning & organisation

Flexibility and adaptability

Follows instructions

Questions existing work conditions appropriately

Seeks additional training and development

Attendance

Punctuality

Interpersonal skills (Effectiveness of interaction with others and as a team participant)

Interacts professionally with management, peers, support teams, direct and in-direct reports

Participates and contributes to team-based activities in a positive and productive manner

Communication skills (Effectiveness of verbal and written interactions with others)

Written communications are clear, concise and accurate

Oral communications are clear, concise and accurate

Information is communicated and shared willingly

Minimum Requirements:

A+ and Net+ Certification or equivalent required with 3 years plus technical support experience

Available to work shifts on a full-time, flexible basis any day of the week

Able to plan, organise and execute task to completion and within deadlines, managing competing priorities effectively

Able to remain calm in stressful situations and remain focused on the job at hand

Self-motivated and able to apply initiative to solve problems and improve work processes

Understands and values the commercial impact of decisions

Willing to assist knowledge and skill development of colleagues

Communicates information effectively in English, in a friendly and supportive manner

High degree of confidentiality and business acumen

Knowledge of Open-Source systems and support applications

Practical experience with internet and network security protocols

Extensive experience in the set-up and maintenance of telephony equipment, networks, servers, desk-top and lap-top hardware

Knowledge in Microsoft and/or Linux operating systems and Avaya systems

Ability to document and manage site schematics and supporting documentation

Understanding, or ability to develop an understanding of customer applications and requirements

Proven experience in dealing with both internal and external customers

Demonstrated skills in managing vendor service delivery, and procurement

Desired Skills:

technical support

Microsoft/Linux operating systems

Avaya systems

Open-Source systems

network security

cloud services

