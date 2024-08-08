IT Support Engineer Tier 2 – Western Cape Cape Town

As a Tier 2 IT Engineer at the company, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and improving the company IT infrastructure. You will be responsible for diagnosing and resolving technical issues, supporting end- users, and collaborating with other IT professionals to ensure smooth operations.
Purpose:
- Support the IT Site Leader to ensure the efficient functioning of the contact centre telephony and computer systems.
- Provide and coordinate support services for both hardware and software.
- Manage and coordinate the activities of the team of IT Technicians to achieve optimal levels of performance.
- Be flexible to contribute to the efficient operation of the contact centre as required.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Provide advanced technical support to resolve IT issues escalated from Tier 1 support.
- Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software problems.
- Manage and maintain IT systems, including servers, networks, and applications.
- Perform system upgrades, patches, and backups.
- Assist in the implementation and deployment of new technologies and solutions.
- Monitor system performance and security and take proactive measures to ensure stability and safety.
- Document and update IT procedures and knowledge base articles.
- Collaborate with other IT team members and departments to provide seamless support and service.
- Train and mentor Tier 1 support staff.
Role Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).
- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an IT support role.
- Strong knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems.
- Experience with network protocols, hardware, and configurations.
- Familiarity with cloud services.
- Proficiency in troubleshooting and problem solving.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Relevant certifications (e.g., A+, CompTIA A+, Network+, Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator)
Duties:
- Coordination and accountability for the resolution of daily work requests (OTRS).
- Work to a site work program, coordinating business demand with IT continuous improvement & projects
- Work to defined backup/recovery procedures that meet with Business continuity and Disaster recovery planning and assessment needs
- Resolve complex issues requiring detailed systems and application knowledge that have been escalated from Tier 1
- Participate in local site projects, document and implement changes according to agreed timelines and project scope
- Keep inventories, network diagrams, change request and incidents documented and up to date.
- Report and help investigating information security incidents.
- Install hardware components such as desktop computers, file servers, storage, and multiple workstation facilities, managing and ensuring compliance with the client standard
- Design and document local infrastructure changes.
- Organise the physical integration of information technology into new or existing work environments
- Maintain in-depth knowledge of supported products and services.
- Maintain inventories for software, hardware and licensing and maintenance arrangements in accordance with the Asset Management Register
- Ensure adequate IT service provision and back-up during out of office hours
- Facilitate problem solving and collaboration with the back-office support teams, the client management, external contractors and clients
- Identify and implement efficiencies and cost savings in call centre work processes.
- Coordination and escalation of IT issues with local external service providers
- Follow up and assist with users understanding of the IT environment they are working with.
- Development of tips and tricks that would improve efficiencies and usage of IT equipment
- Disabling and creating of users accounts and access in accordance with HR requests
- Participate in site meetings, reporting on contact centre operational issues and proposing solutions to performance issues.
Key Performance Indicators (KPI’S):
Technical skills (Effectiveness with which employee applies knowledge and skill to job assignments)
- Maintains expert-level job knowledge
- Analyses problems and seeks to improve work processes
- Uses tools for the job competently
Quality of work (Manner in which employee completes job assignments)
- Accuracy and precision, thoroughness in completion of job assignments
- Reliability – 100% attendance to rostered shifts (excluding authorised absences) and 100% adherence to schedule
- Responds to requests in a timely and positive manner
- Ensures effective follow-through and/or follow-up
Quantity of work (Employee’s success in producing the required amount of work)
- Manages own workload, able to set priorities
- Amount of work completed meets manager and client satisfaction
- Work is completed and submitted on schedule
Approach to work (Characteristics the employee demonstrates while performing job assignments)
- Initiative
- Planning & organisation
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Follows instructions
- Questions existing work conditions appropriately
- Seeks additional training and development
- Attendance
- Punctuality
Interpersonal skills (Effectiveness of interaction with others and as a team participant)
- Interacts professionally with management, peers, support teams, direct and in-direct reports
- Participates and contributes to team-based activities in a positive and productive manner
Communication skills (Effectiveness of verbal and written interactions with others)
- Written communications are clear, concise and accurate
- Oral communications are clear, concise and accurate
- Information is communicated and shared willingly
Minimum Requirements:
- A+ and Net+ Certification or equivalent required with 3 years plus technical support experience
- Available to work shifts on a full-time, flexible basis any day of the week
- Able to plan, organise and execute task to completion and within deadlines, managing competing priorities effectively
- Able to remain calm in stressful situations and remain focused on the job at hand
- Self-motivated and able to apply initiative to solve problems and improve work processes
- Understands and values the commercial impact of decisions
- Willing to assist knowledge and skill development of colleagues
- Communicates information effectively in English, in a friendly and supportive manner
- High degree of confidentiality and business acumen
- Knowledge of Open-Source systems and support applications
- Practical experience with internet and network security protocols
- Extensive experience in the set-up and maintenance of telephony equipment, networks, servers, desk-top and lap-top hardware
- Knowledge in Microsoft and/or Linux operating systems and Avaya systems
- Ability to document and manage site schematics and supporting documentation
- Understanding, or ability to develop an understanding of customer applications and requirements
- Proven experience in dealing with both internal and external customers
- Demonstrated skills in managing vendor service delivery, and procurement
Desired Skills:
- technical support
- Microsoft/Linux operating systems
- Avaya systems
- Open-Source systems
- network security
- cloud services