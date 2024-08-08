IT Support Engineer Tier 2 – Western Cape Cape Town

As a Tier 2 IT Engineer at the company, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and improving the company IT infrastructure. You will be responsible for diagnosing and resolving technical issues, supporting end- users, and collaborating with other IT professionals to ensure smooth operations.
Purpose:

  • Support the IT Site Leader to ensure the efficient functioning of the contact centre telephony and computer systems.
  • Provide and coordinate support services for both hardware and software.
  • Manage and coordinate the activities of the team of IT Technicians to achieve optimal levels of performance.
  • Be flexible to contribute to the efficient operation of the contact centre as required.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Provide advanced technical support to resolve IT issues escalated from Tier 1 support.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software problems.
  • Manage and maintain IT systems, including servers, networks, and applications.
  • Perform system upgrades, patches, and backups.
  • Assist in the implementation and deployment of new technologies and solutions.
  • Monitor system performance and security and take proactive measures to ensure stability and safety.
  • Document and update IT procedures and knowledge base articles.
  • Collaborate with other IT team members and departments to provide seamless support and service.
  • Train and mentor Tier 1 support staff.

Role Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).
  • Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an IT support role.
  • Strong knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems.
  • Experience with network protocols, hardware, and configurations.
  • Familiarity with cloud services.
  • Proficiency in troubleshooting and problem solving.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Relevant certifications (e.g., A+, CompTIA A+, Network+, Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator)

Duties:

  • Coordination and accountability for the resolution of daily work requests (OTRS).
  • Work to a site work program, coordinating business demand with IT continuous improvement & projects
  • Work to defined backup/recovery procedures that meet with Business continuity and Disaster recovery planning and assessment needs
  • Resolve complex issues requiring detailed systems and application knowledge that have been escalated from Tier 1
  • Participate in local site projects, document and implement changes according to agreed timelines and project scope
  • Keep inventories, network diagrams, change request and incidents documented and up to date.
  • Report and help investigating information security incidents.
  • Install hardware components such as desktop computers, file servers, storage, and multiple workstation facilities, managing and ensuring compliance with the client standard
  • Design and document local infrastructure changes.
  • Organise the physical integration of information technology into new or existing work environments
  • Maintain in-depth knowledge of supported products and services.
  • Maintain inventories for software, hardware and licensing and maintenance arrangements in accordance with the Asset Management Register
  • Ensure adequate IT service provision and back-up during out of office hours
  • Facilitate problem solving and collaboration with the back-office support teams, the client management, external contractors and clients
  • Identify and implement efficiencies and cost savings in call centre work processes.
  • Coordination and escalation of IT issues with local external service providers
  • Follow up and assist with users understanding of the IT environment they are working with.
  • Development of tips and tricks that would improve efficiencies and usage of IT equipment
  • Disabling and creating of users accounts and access in accordance with HR requests
  • Participate in site meetings, reporting on contact centre operational issues and proposing solutions to performance issues.

Key Performance Indicators (KPI’S):

Technical skills (Effectiveness with which employee applies knowledge and skill to job assignments)

  • Maintains expert-level job knowledge
  • Analyses problems and seeks to improve work processes
  • Uses tools for the job competently

Quality of work (Manner in which employee completes job assignments)

  • Accuracy and precision, thoroughness in completion of job assignments
  • Reliability – 100% attendance to rostered shifts (excluding authorised absences) and 100% adherence to schedule
  • Responds to requests in a timely and positive manner
  • Ensures effective follow-through and/or follow-up

Quantity of work (Employee’s success in producing the required amount of work)

  • Manages own workload, able to set priorities
  • Amount of work completed meets manager and client satisfaction
  • Work is completed and submitted on schedule

Approach to work (Characteristics the employee demonstrates while performing job assignments)

  • Initiative
  • Planning & organisation
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Follows instructions
  • Questions existing work conditions appropriately
  • Seeks additional training and development
  • Attendance
  • Punctuality

Interpersonal skills (Effectiveness of interaction with others and as a team participant)

  • Interacts professionally with management, peers, support teams, direct and in-direct reports
  • Participates and contributes to team-based activities in a positive and productive manner

Communication skills (Effectiveness of verbal and written interactions with others)

  • Written communications are clear, concise and accurate
  • Oral communications are clear, concise and accurate
  • Information is communicated and shared willingly

Minimum Requirements:

  • A+ and Net+ Certification or equivalent required with 3 years plus technical support experience
  • Available to work shifts on a full-time, flexible basis any day of the week
  • Able to plan, organise and execute task to completion and within deadlines, managing competing priorities effectively
  • Able to remain calm in stressful situations and remain focused on the job at hand
  • Self-motivated and able to apply initiative to solve problems and improve work processes
  • Understands and values the commercial impact of decisions
  • Willing to assist knowledge and skill development of colleagues
  • Communicates information effectively in English, in a friendly and supportive manner
  • High degree of confidentiality and business acumen
  • Knowledge of Open-Source systems and support applications
  • Practical experience with internet and network security protocols
  • Extensive experience in the set-up and maintenance of telephony equipment, networks, servers, desk-top and lap-top hardware
  • Knowledge in Microsoft and/or Linux operating systems and Avaya systems
  • Ability to document and manage site schematics and supporting documentation
  • Understanding, or ability to develop an understanding of customer applications and requirements
  • Proven experience in dealing with both internal and external customers
  • Demonstrated skills in managing vendor service delivery, and procurement

Desired Skills:

  • technical support
  • Microsoft/Linux operating systems
  • Avaya systems
  • Open-Source systems
  • network security
  • cloud services

