Java/Angular Developer (Java8 Angular 2 spring frameworks Rest Git) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 8, 2024

The CIB Trade team is looking for a Specialist Front End Java Developer to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

  • Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment)
  • Develop and unit test functionality as required by business
  • Mentor intermediate and junior team members
  • Peer-review code changes
  • Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements
  • Provide estimates for proposed changes
  • Follow the bank’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production
  • Attend daily standups

  • Address any non-functional requirements

  • Min 5 years development experienceJava 8+Angular 2+Spring Framework 4.0+REST (REpresentative State Transfer)git

  • Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills):
  • Spring Boot 1+Axon FrameworkMSSQLCSSJenkinsDockerKubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Banking
  • More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial sector .

