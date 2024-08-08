Java/Angular Developer (Java8 Angular 2 spring frameworks Rest Git) – Gauteng Johannesburg

The CIB Trade team is looking for a Specialist Front End Java Developer to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment)

Develop and unit test functionality as required by business

Mentor intermediate and junior team members

Peer-review code changes

Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements

Provide estimates for proposed changes

Follow the bank’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production

Attend daily standups

Address any non-functional requirements

Min 5 years development experienceJava 8+Angular 2+Spring Framework 4.0+REST (REpresentative State Transfer)git

Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills):

Spring Boot 1+Axon FrameworkMSSQLCSSJenkinsDockerKubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)

Desired Skills:

Development experience

java8

angular4

spring framework 4.0

rest

git

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Banking

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial sector .

Learn more/Apply for this position