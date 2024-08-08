Java/Angular Developer (Java8 Angular 2 spring frameworks Rest Git)

The CIB Trade team is looking for a Specialist Front End Java Developer to apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
- Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment)
- Develop and unit test functionality as required by business
- Mentor intermediate and junior team members
- Peer-review code changes
- Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements
- Provide estimates for proposed changes
- Follow the bank’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production
- Attend daily standups
-
Address any non-functional requirements
-
Min 5 years development experienceJava 8+Angular 2+Spring Framework 4.0+REST (REpresentative State Transfer)git
- Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills):
- Spring Boot 1+Axon FrameworkMSSQLCSSJenkinsDockerKubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)
Desired Skills:
- Development experience
- java8
- angular4
- spring framework 4.0
- rest
- git
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Banking
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The client is in the financial sector .