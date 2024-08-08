Junior Developer (mobile and web) – Gauteng Centurion

A digital payment solutions company is looking to hire a Junior Software Developer with experience in mobile and web applications. This is a fully remote work model, with a hybrid landing station in Pretoria. Get in contact with me if meet the requirements.
Qualifications & Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12) Essential
- BSc degreed or related qualification (desired)
- 2+ years working experience in developing mobile and web applications
- Technical skills (non-negotiable): Kotlin, Dart, Flutter, and Java.
- Other skills: PL/SQL, XML, JSON, JavaScript, Python, PHP, Git, Docker
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / position.
