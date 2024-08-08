Junior Developer (mobile and web)

A digital payment solutions company is looking to hire a Junior Software Developer with experience in mobile and web applications. This is a fully remote work model, with a hybrid landing station in Pretoria. Get in contact with me if meet the requirements.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12) Essential

BSc degreed or related qualification (desired)

2+ years working experience in developing mobile and web applications

Technical skills (non-negotiable): Kotlin, Dart, Flutter, and Java.

Other skills: PL/SQL, XML, JSON, JavaScript, Python, PHP, Git, Docker

