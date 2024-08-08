Junior Developer (mobile and web)

Aug 8, 2024

A digital payment solutions company is looking to hire a Junior Software Developer with experience in mobile and web applications. This is a fully remote work model, with a hybrid landing station in Pretoria. Get in contact with me if meet the requirements.

Qualifications & Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12) Essential
  • BSc degreed or related qualification (desired)
  • 2+ years working experience in developing mobile and web applications
  • Technical skills (non-negotiable): Kotlin, Dart, Flutter, and Java.
  • Other skills: PL/SQL, XML, JSON, JavaScript, Python, PHP, Git, Docker

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / position.

For more information contact:
Jessica Roesch
Recruitment Consultant

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • kotlin
  • flutter
  • dart
  • mobile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position