Junior Technical Test Analyst – R315K – R290K – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client, a leading software development company, is looking for a Junior Technical Test Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg. As a Junior Technical Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of software applications through comprehensive testing processes.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand software requirements and design test plans.

Conduct various types of testing, including functional, regression, and performance testing.

Develop and execute test cases, scripts, and scenarios.

Identify and document software defects, and work closely with the development team to resolve issues.

Create and maintain detailed test documentation, including test cases, test scripts, and test reports.

Participate in test automation efforts and contribute to the development of automated test scripts.

Stay up-to-date with software testing best practices and emerging technologies.

Collaborate with stakeholders to communicate test results and provide recommendations for improvements.

Assist with test environment setup and maintenance.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field.

1-2 years of experience in software testing or quality assurance roles.

Good knowledge of software testing methodologies and tools.

Experience with test automation is a plus.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent attention to detail and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting.

Knowledge of Agile methodologies is a plus.

ISTQB certification is a plus.

Linux Skills

Benefits

5% Of basic salary as contribution towards an RA (Company contribution 50% Employee 50%)

100% Company contribution towards monthly medical aid premium on specific medical plans (Specific conditions/detail to be discussed during interview)

Cell phone allowance

Internet allowance

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

R290 k to R315 k (Annual Cost to Company)

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Kay-Leen du Preez at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Junior Technical Test Analyst – R315K – R290K

Junior Technical Test Analyst – R315K – R290K

Junior Technical Test Analyst – R315K – R290K

Learn more/Apply for this position