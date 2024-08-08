Junior Technical Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for Junior Technical Test Analyst. As a Junior Technical Test Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring the quality and functionality of our client’s web-based software applications. You will be involved in various aspects of the testing lifecycle, including automation testing, environment setup, and maintenance. This position offers a great opportunity for someone with foundational experience in IT testing who is eager to grow their skills in a dynamic environment.

Requirements:

Good understanding of automation testing tools and experience with web-based software applications

Proficiency with technologies such as Selenium and Java

Coding Skills, preferably in Java

Test Automation Knowledge

Capable of performing OS, VM, and software installations

Experience in creating and maintaining testing environments

ISTQB Testing qualification or equivalent

Experience with Network Simulation tools (e.g., MIMIC, GNS)

Linux Skills

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute automated test scripts for web-based applications.

Perform thorough testing and validation of software functionalities.

Setup and maintain testing environments, including OS and VM installations.

Collaborate with development teams to identify and resolve defects.

Utilize network simulation tools for comprehensive testing scenarios.

Benefits:

100% Company contribution towards monthly medical aid premium on specific medical plans (Specific conditions/detail to be discussed during interview)

Cell phone allowance

Internet allowance

You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise

Desired Skills:

Junior Technical Test Analyst

Junior Technical Test Analyst

Junior Technical Test Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position