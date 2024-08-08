Microsoft Azure Support Engineer (LW) – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 8, 2024

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Direct experience with a range of services from the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform including Infrastructure and Security services such as Azure AD, IaaS, Containers, Storage, Networking, and Azure Security.

  • Direct experience in enterprise solution shaping and Microsoft Azure Cloud architecture development including excellent documentation skills.

  • Experience in setting up, deploying, and managing multiple environments to support agile development approaches.

  • Possession of either the Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions or Architecting Microsoft Azure certifications.

  • You must have strong, in-depth, and demonstrable hands-on experience with the following technologies:

  • Microsoft Azure and its relevant build, deployment, automation, networking, and security technologies in cloud and hybrid environments.

  • Microsoft Azure Platform As A Service (PaaS) products such as Azure SQL, App Services, Logic Apps, Functions, and other Serverless services

  • Understanding of Microsoft Identity and Access Management products including Azure AD or AD B2C

  • Microsoft Azure Operational and Monitoring tools, including Azure Monitor, App Insights and Log Analytics

  • Knowledge of PowerShell, Git, ARM templates, and deployment automation.

  • Experienced in the design and delivery of enterprise-level Highly Available solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Diploma / Degree in IT

  • Any of these Azure Certificates:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert (AZ-305)

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500)

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert (AZ-400)

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate (AI-102)

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (AZ-204)

Technical Skills:

  • 5 + Architecting Microsoft Azure and Modern Workspace Solutions across multiple platforms.

  • Providing Microsoft architecture collaboration

  • Implementation and Delivery of Microsoft projects.

  • Working within a project management/agile delivery methodology in a leading role as part of a wider team.

  • Provide effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to relevant customer personnel to ensure an appropriate level of future self-sufficiency.

  • Assist in the transition of projects to Managed Services teams.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Cloud Support Engineer
  • Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position