Microsoft Azure Support Engineer (LW)

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Direct experience with a range of services from the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform including Infrastructure and Security services such as Azure AD, IaaS, Containers, Storage, Networking, and Azure Security.
- Direct experience in enterprise solution shaping and Microsoft Azure Cloud architecture development including excellent documentation skills.
- Experience in setting up, deploying, and managing multiple environments to support agile development approaches.
- Possession of either the Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions or Architecting Microsoft Azure certifications.
- You must have strong, in-depth, and demonstrable hands-on experience with the following technologies:
- Microsoft Azure and its relevant build, deployment, automation, networking, and security technologies in cloud and hybrid environments.
- Microsoft Azure Platform As A Service (PaaS) products such as Azure SQL, App Services, Logic Apps, Functions, and other Serverless services
- Understanding of Microsoft Identity and Access Management products including Azure AD or AD B2C
- Microsoft Azure Operational and Monitoring tools, including Azure Monitor, App Insights and Log Analytics
- Knowledge of PowerShell, Git, ARM templates, and deployment automation.
- Experienced in the design and delivery of enterprise-level Highly Available solutions.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Diploma / Degree in IT
- Any of these Azure Certificates:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert (AZ-305)
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500)
- Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert (AZ-400)
- Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate (AI-102)
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (AZ-204)
Technical Skills:
- 5 + Architecting Microsoft Azure and Modern Workspace Solutions across multiple platforms.
- Providing Microsoft architecture collaboration
- Implementation and Delivery of Microsoft projects.
- Working within a project management/agile delivery methodology in a leading role as part of a wider team.
- Provide effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to relevant customer personnel to ensure an appropriate level of future self-sufficiency.
- Assist in the transition of projects to Managed Services teams.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Cloud Support Engineer
- Cloud