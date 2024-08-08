Senior Java Developer

We’re seeking a talented and motivated Senior Java Developer to join our growing team. As a Senior Developer, you’ll work with our team on an API simulation platform, a commercial SaaS product. It provides a management and deployment infrastructure around the open-source API simulation engine.

The SaaS product has a roadmap of enhancements that need to be implemented to satisfy its growing client base which includes several of the world’s largest retail companies

What you’ll do:

The role requires working within a small team to enhance and maintain the Cloud SaaS platform.

You will have a very strong influence on the direction of the software and what we can do with it in the coming years.

The platform consists of a micro-service architecture written in Java Spring Boot and MySQL and is deployed on a Kubernetes cluster.

Responsibilities will include working with the Product Owner to design and implement new functional requirements into the platform and taking full responsibility for the quality of their work.

Your expertise:

At least 6 years’ experience in Java Spring Boot for building Microservices architectures

Must have very good working knowledge of Angular (older and newer versions)

Design and implementation of REST APIs

Linux

Docker

MySQL

Configuration of CI/CD pipelines using CircleCI

Exposure to

Terraform and Ansible

Kubernetes

AWS and GCP and their K8’s service offerings

Nginx

Virtualisation (Mocking) of REST APIs over the HTTP protocol

Supervisory responsibilities

Ability to mentor and train an intermediate and junior developers

Personal Attributes:

The role requires someone who is outspoken and clear in their ideas of what good quality software looks like.

You should be open to taking an idea and running with it, and not simply following a specification.

Be comfortable communicating at any level and not worrying about formality or airs and graces.

You must be dedicated, passionate about quality software, and have a very strong interest in APIs as a software cornerstone.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

