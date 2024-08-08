Senior Java Developer

A consulting firm looking for a Senior Java Developer with enterprise environment experience. The candidate should have experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product, have a solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals and the commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

Springboot

Angular, React, Vue

