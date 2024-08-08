Senior Software Engineer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Midridge Park

Join our Automotive Powerhouse as a Senior Software Engineer!
Drive innovation in luxury automotive technology with cutting-edge solutions.
Collaborate with top talent to create the future of mobility ??
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Computer Science degree or similar qualifications
- 5+ years of experience in a similar role
- Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust)
- Strong understanding of software development principles, algorithms, data structures, and design patterns
- Understanding of cybersecurity principles
- Linux and IT troubleshooting skills
- Experience with RESTful APIs and service-oriented architectures
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in IT infrastructure or application operations
- Experience working with enterprise network technologies (e.g. IP networks, routing, switching etc.)
- Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
- Experience with containerization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, Helm)
- Experience with IT orchestration & automation solutions, (e.g. Rundeck, Ansible)
- Experience with front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular)
- Experience with DevOps practices (e.g. Git, deployments, monitoring)
- Experience developing CI/CD pipelines
- Experience with test-driven development (TDD) and automated testing frameworks
- Experience with Agile Working methods (e.g. Scrum)
Ready to accelerate your career? Apply now and steer your passion into a rewarding journey!
??
