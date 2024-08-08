Senior Software Engineer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Midridge Park

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Computer Science degree or similar qualifications

5+ years of experience in a similar role

Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust)

Strong understanding of software development principles, algorithms, data structures, and design patterns

Understanding of cybersecurity principles

Linux and IT troubleshooting skills

Experience with RESTful APIs and service-oriented architectures

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in IT infrastructure or application operations

Experience working with enterprise network technologies (e.g. IP networks, routing, switching etc.)

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Experience with containerization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, Helm)

Experience with IT orchestration & automation solutions, (e.g. Rundeck, Ansible)

Experience with front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular)

Experience with DevOps practices (e.g. Git, deployments, monitoring)

Experience developing CI/CD pipelines

Experience with test-driven development (TDD) and automated testing frameworks

Experience with Agile Working methods (e.g. Scrum)

