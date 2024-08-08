Senior Software Engineer (Hybrid)

Join our Automotive Powerhouse as a Senior Software Engineer!
Drive innovation in luxury automotive technology with cutting-edge solutions.
Collaborate with top talent to create the future of mobility ??

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Computer Science degree or similar qualifications
  • 5+ years of experience in a similar role
  • Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript, Rust)
  • Strong understanding of software development principles, algorithms, data structures, and design patterns
  • Understanding of cybersecurity principles
  • Linux and IT troubleshooting skills
  • Experience with RESTful APIs and service-oriented architectures

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in IT infrastructure or application operations
  • Experience working with enterprise network technologies (e.g. IP networks, routing, switching etc.)
  • Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
  • Experience with containerization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, Helm)
  • Experience with IT orchestration & automation solutions, (e.g. Rundeck, Ansible)
  • Experience with front-end technologies (e.g. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular)
  • Experience with DevOps practices (e.g. Git, deployments, monitoring)
  • Experience developing CI/CD pipelines
  • Experience with test-driven development (TDD) and automated testing frameworks
  • Experience with Agile Working methods (e.g. Scrum)

Ready to accelerate your career? Apply now and steer your passion into a rewarding journey!

??

