Senior Support Engineer (Hyper-V, Exchange, M365) (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE Hyper-V, Exchange and Cloud Infrastructure Support as the next Senior Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its team. You will conduct proactive analysis of system health, architect new solutions while doing Preventative Maintenance. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, be MCSE Certified and have a relevant IT-related tertiary qualification with 10+ years work experience supporting datacentre software in a senior position.

DUTIES:

Hyper-V support and proactive management.

Exchange support and proactive management.

Microsoft 365 support.

Proactive analysis of system health with in-depth reporting.

Preventative Maintenance.

Architect new solutions.

Assist with escalations from 2nd Line Support Engineers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

MCSE.

Tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 10 + years’ experience supporting datacentre software in a senior position.

Technologies include (but not limited to) –

Cloud Services: Azure, M365

Virtualisation: VMware vSphere, MS Hyper-V

MS infrastructure: Active Director, Exchange, SQL, SCCM

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Able to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Self-managed.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

