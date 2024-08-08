Support and respect the blueprint for women empowerment

In the high-stakes world of business, where boardrooms are often dominated by men, navigating a career can be daunting for women.

But, according to CRS Technologies group financial officer Simone de Freitas, with the right support systems, women can thrive and excel in any professional environment.

Raised by a father who never limited his daughters based on their gender, De Freitas learned from a young age to tackle obstacles head-on, believing that output and merit should dictate success, not gender. Her upbringing instilled in her a sense of resilience and confidence, allowing her to overcome challenges without attributing them to her gender.

“I firmly believe that you should be treated and paid for the output you give to the world,” she says. This mindset, combined with a supportive work environment, has been instrumental in shaping her career.

For this financial officer, balance between work and family life is both a professional and personal endeavour.

“Acceptance and understanding from employers can go a long way in making it possible for women to excel in their careers while fulfilling their roles as mothers. I am fortunate to work with understanding managers and male colleagues who value gender equality and give me the flexibility I need to structure my work around my children’s needs. This level of trust motivates me to always deliver my best.”

Achieving balance is not solely the employer’s responsibility, however, De Freitas adds. “Women also need to work within themselves to manage their dual roles. Personal resilience and proactive self-management are essential for successfully balancing a career and family life.”

Despite having a demanding job, her children remain her top priority. She often works late into the night to balance professional and personal responsibilities.

“Motherhood has taught me how resilient I am and how much I can actually accomplish, but without the strong support I receive from my partner, I would not be able to achieve my personal and professional dreams, and it takes a shared effort from both of us to achieve a harmonious balance.”

De Freitas believes that corporate South Africa could significantly improve support for women regarding maternity leave.

“More companies should offer paid maternity leave,” she urges. “Relying on state funds to maintain their income leaves women financially vulnerable, which is especially harsh in the current economic climate where every cent of your income matters.”

Improving parental leave policies to provide full paid leave would empower women, allowing them to focus on their family without financial stress. This change would demonstrate respect and understanding for the unique challenges faced by working mothers.

Returning to work after a career break poses another significant challenge for women. “The fear of losing one’s career momentum after several months is real, making the transition back to work extremely overwhelming.

“Organisations need to foster a culture of compassion to support women during this transition. Recognising the value women bring and respecting their dual roles as mothers and professionals can ease their return to the workplace and ensure they feel valued and supported.”

Ultimately, De Freitas believes that creating a healthy organisational culture based on mutual respect is key to supporting women.

“Respect for women must be ingrained in the organisational ethos, ensuring that all employees, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities for professional growth and advancement. When organisations foster such a culture, women can thrive, achieving both their professional and personal aspirations.”

Men play a crucial role in this process and are the best drivers of this mindset,” she adds. “Strong, confident men who support women’s growth can significantly impact the workplace culture, making it more inclusive and respectful.”

De Freitas’s advice to women looking to advance their careers is straightforward: “Work hard. Don’t let trivial things stop you from achieving your goals, and never believe you’re lesser than anybody else because of your gender.”

She emphasises the strength and capability inherent in all women, urging them to pursue their goals with confidence and determination. With the right support, mutual respect and an inclusive culture, women can confidently navigate and excel in the workplace, achieving their fullest potential.