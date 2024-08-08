Technical Support Specialist at TT – Gauteng Kelvin

Level 1 Technical Support Specialist

Job Summary:

We are seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Level 1 Technical Support Specialist to join our IT team. The primary responsibility of this role is to ensure the smooth operation of our technical infrastructure through system checks, proactive monitoring, and support. The ideal candidate will have a keen eye for detail, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for technology.

Key Responsibilities:

System Checks:

Perform regular system checks to ensure optimal performance and identify potential issues.

Document and report findings to the relevant team members.

Proactive Monitoring of Systems:

Monitor system performance and security, ensuring uptime and efficiency.

Use monitoring tools to detect and address issues before they impact operations.

Laptop Provisioning:

Prepare and configure laptops for new hires and existing employees.

Install and update software, ensuring systems are ready for use.

Stock Management:

Maintain accurate inventory of IT equipment and accessories.

Order and manage stock levels to ensure necessary supplies are available.

MacOS and Windows Technical Support:

Provide technical support for MacOS and Windows operating systems.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues for end-users.

365 Account Management:

Manage Microsoft 365 accounts, including user setup, password resets, and access permissions.

Ensure accounts are secure and properly configured.

Asset Tracking:

Maintain a detailed record of all IT assets.

Track asset locations, assignments, and status changes.

Backup Checks:

Perform regular checks on backup systems to ensure data integrity and availability.

Address any issues with backup processes to prevent data loss.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field preferred.

1-2 years of experience in a technical support role.

Proficiency in MacOS and Windows operating systems.

Experience with Microsoft 365 administration.

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.

Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy and quality.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

A collaborative and dynamic work environment.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter. Please include “Level 1 Technical Support Specialist Application” in the subject line.

Desired Skills:

Macos

Microsoft 365

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

