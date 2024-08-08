Women unemployment still too high

There is still a massive problem with women unemployment in South Africa – and a significant number of women have given up looking for work.

This is among the findings of the the Fundza Literacy Trust’s annual digital survey results. With more than 4,1-million site visitors in 2023, Fundza’s zero-rated mobisite has become South Africa’s most popular fee-free digital reading and writing platform for young South Africans.

The mobisite, commonly referred to as a “library in your pocket”, aims to increase young women’s access to user-generated reading materials with the aim of amplifying the voices of citizens and youth who identify as women or girls in our country. The annual survey offers a unique view into the challenges and obstacles facing young women and reveals several economic realities faced by these readers and writers.

Some of these include the following high-level findings:

* Approximately 81% of women not in education lack full-time employment, emphasising the urgent need for alternative access to written materials;

* For those with limited resources, Fundza becomes a valuable resource, as 74% of users come from medium-to-large households (4+ members) earning less than R5 000 per month;

* 7,7% of the women not in education that lack full-time employment have given up on looking for work;

* In terms of income, nearly 30% of respondents who identified as women relied on social grants, while only 10,6% had an income. The remainder relied on sponsors and family members to get by; and

* More than 60% of respondents indicated that their primary language for communication at home was not English.

“Fundza, in agreement with UNESCO’s stance that mother tongue-based education is a key factor for quality learning and inclusion, offers content written in multiple South African languages and encourages users to write and submit their own stories, articles, and other materials in their mother tongue,” says Nadeema Musthan, executive director at Fundza.

“This practice enriches the shared pool of literature and provides our female readers with insights into the diverse experiences of other women navigating the complexities of life in South Africa, and allows for authentic expression and full participation in how their lives are represented.

“Continued awareness of the struggles and difficulties facing women and girls in South Africa cannot rely on publicity from biannual holidays,” Mushtan adds. “We must actively listen to and value the unique experiences of women and girls, making such recognition a regular practice that enriches our collective understanding.

“In a world in which women and girls are actively under-represented, silenced, ignored and devalued, it is incumbent on us to provide platforms and avenues that amplify and actively includes their voices.”

The creation of safe spaces – digital or otherwise – offers a step in the right direction, providing hundreds of thousands of young women in South Africa with an opportunity to tell their stories, express their frustrations, or share their insights.