X++ Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We need a Microsoft Dynamics ERP/CRM Developer specializes in tailoring and enhancing the Dynamics CRM/ERP platform to meet specific business needs. You must have expertise in adapting the system’s vast capabilities to create efficient, user-friendly solutions.
Must be familiar with the programming languaee X++.
The IDE is unique to AX, it is called MorphX.
This is a hybrid role and the office is in Centurion.
Desired Skills:
- X++
- Dynamics
- Developer
- Dynamics Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree