X++ Developer

Aug 8, 2024

We need a Microsoft Dynamics ERP/CRM Developer specializes in tailoring and enhancing the Dynamics CRM/ERP platform to meet specific business needs. You must have expertise in adapting the system’s vast capabilities to create efficient, user-friendly solutions.
Must be familiar with the programming languaee X++.
The IDE is unique to AX, it is called MorphX.
This is a hybrid role and the office is in Centurion.

Desired Skills:

  • X++
  • Dynamics
  • Developer
  • Dynamics Developer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

