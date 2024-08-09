Full Stack Developer at Southern Oil

System Definition

• Collaborate with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions

• Design client-side and server-side architecture

• Write technical documentation

• Expand developers’ toolset by creating and maintaining re-usable components

System Development

• Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

• Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

• Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

• Create security and data protection settings

• Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design

• Provide technical leadership for the team

System Maintenance

• Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

• Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

Health and Safety

• Participate in safety forums created by Soill for example safety meetings and safety talks

• Follow-up on any activities assigned through safety meetings / committees / representatives / management

• Report all safety incidents to the relevant people

• Attend safety education and refresher programmes

• Comply with safety policies and procedures at Soill

• Distribute safety information as and when required

• Wear protective clothing (where applicable) at all times

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualification and Experience

• A relevant Degree in Computer Science, or related field

• A minimum of 4 years relevant working experience would be deemed appropriate

• Working experience in the Laravel web application framework, along with PHP and Javascript programming languages will be advantageous

• Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server database management system

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

• Excellent communication and teamwork skills

• Great attention to detail

• Organizational skills

• An analytical mind

• Strong problem solving skills

The opportunity listed has minimum requirements listed and management reserves the right to use additional or other relevant information as criteria for short listing.

Remuneration and benefits will be commensurate with the seniority of the role and in compliance with company policy and practice.

We welcome applications from all suitably qualified candidates, but South African citizens will have a distinct advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position