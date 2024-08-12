BI Analyst

Aug 12, 2024

  • Gather, analyse, and interpret large datasets

  • Develop and maintain reports, dashboards, and visualizations using BI tools (e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik).

  • Work closely with business units to understand their needs and requirements.

  • Translate business requirements into technical specifications for BI solutions.

  • Data management

  • Develop and track KPI’s to measure business performance.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – Bachelor degree in Business, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

Min 4 years experience within a similar role

Skilled in using BI tools e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik

Desired Skills:

  • business intelligence
  • PowerBI
  • Qlik

