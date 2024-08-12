BI Analyst at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

· Analyse financial data to identify trends, patterns, and insights.
· Develop and maintain financial reports and dashboards using Business Intelligence (BI) tools.
· Ensure data accuracy and integrity in financial reporting.
· Work closely with finance teams to understand system requirements and provide technical support.
· Assist in the implementation, maintenance, optimization and automation of finance systems.
· Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to finance systems and data
· Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.
· Translate business requirements into technical specifications for BI and finance systems
· Conduct regular reviews of finance processes to identify areas for improvement.
· Extract data from various sources and transform it to meet specific criteria.
· Develop ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to streamline data integration and management
Requirements· Grade 12
· Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.
· A master’s degree or relevant certification (e.g., CFA, CPA, CBAP, or equivalent) is a plus.
· Proven experience (3+ years) as a Finance Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, or similar role.
· Experience with financial software applications and systems, and integrations thereof.
· Experience working with Sage 300, Sage 200 Evolution, Syspro and/or Flowgear would be advantageous.
· Advanced skills in SQL and experience with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes.
· Proficiency in Excel, including advanced functions and data analysis tools.
· Technical Proficiency: Expertise in BI tools (Power BI, Tableau, QlikView) and SQL.
Desired Skills:
About The Employer: