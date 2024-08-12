BI Analyst at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd

· Analyse financial data to identify trends, patterns, and insights.

· Develop and maintain financial reports and dashboards using Business Intelligence (BI) tools.

· Ensure data accuracy and integrity in financial reporting.

· Work closely with finance teams to understand system requirements and provide technical support.

· Assist in the implementation, maintenance, optimization and automation of finance systems.

· Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to finance systems and data

· Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.

· Translate business requirements into technical specifications for BI and finance systems

· Conduct regular reviews of finance processes to identify areas for improvement.

· Extract data from various sources and transform it to meet specific criteria.

· Develop ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to streamline data integration and management

Requirements· Grade 12

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.

· A master’s degree or relevant certification (e.g., CFA, CPA, CBAP, or equivalent) is a plus.

· Proven experience (3+ years) as a Finance Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, or similar role.

· Experience with financial software applications and systems, and integrations thereof.

· Experience working with Sage 300, Sage 200 Evolution, Syspro and/or Flowgear would be advantageous.

· Advanced skills in SQL and experience with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes.

· Proficiency in Excel, including advanced functions and data analysis tools.

· Technical Proficiency: Expertise in BI tools (Power BI, Tableau, QlikView) and SQL.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

Degree

Min 3 yrs exp

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:





Learn more/Apply for this position