BI Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Gather, analyse, and interpret large datasets
- Develop and maintain reports, dashboards, and visualizations using BI tools (e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik).
- Work closely with business units to understand their needs and requirements.
- Translate business requirements into technical specifications for BI solutions.
- Data management
- Develop and track KPI’s to measure business performance.
Minimum Requirements:
Matric / Grade 12
Tertiary Qualification – Bachelor degree in Business, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
Min 4 years experience within a similar role
Skilled in using BI tools e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik
Desired Skills:
- business intelligence
- PowerBI
- Qlik