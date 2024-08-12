BI Developer (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

About Us:
At iOCO, we’re passionate about leveraging technology to drive business success. We are seeking a talented BI Developer to join our team, contributing to our cutting-edge data solutions that empower our clients to make informed decisions. If you are enthusiastic about working with diverse data sets and delivering top-notch business intelligence solutions, we’d love to hear from you!
Position Overview:
As a BI Developer at iOCO, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, build data models, and create insightful reports and dashboards.
What you’ll do:
- Design, develop, and deploy BI solutions using tools such as PowerBI, SSRS, and SSAS.
- Develop and optimize SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions to extract and manipulate data.
- Integrate data from various sources using SSIS.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
- Build and maintain data models that support reporting and analytics.
- Create and manage complex PowerBI reports and dashboards to provide actionable insights.
- Work with Azure services to implement cloud-based data solutions.
- Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.
- Ensure data accuracy and integrity across all BI solutions.
- Provide support and maintenance for existing BI systems, ensuring optimal performance.
- Document BI processes and solutions for knowledge sharing and future reference.
Your expertise:
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery