BI Developer (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

About Us:

At iOCO, we’re passionate about leveraging technology to drive business success. We are seeking a talented BI Developer to join our team, contributing to our cutting-edge data solutions that empower our clients to make informed decisions. If you are enthusiastic about working with diverse data sets and delivering top-notch business intelligence solutions, we’d love to hear from you!

Position Overview:

As a BI Developer at iOCO, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, build data models, and create insightful reports and dashboards.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and deploy BI solutions using tools such as PowerBI, SSRS, and SSAS.

Develop and optimize SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions to extract and manipulate data.

Integrate data from various sources using SSIS.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Build and maintain data models that support reporting and analytics.

Create and manage complex PowerBI reports and dashboards to provide actionable insights.

Work with Azure services to implement cloud-based data solutions.

Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.

Ensure data accuracy and integrity across all BI solutions.

Provide support and maintenance for existing BI systems, ensuring optimal performance.

Document BI processes and solutions for knowledge sharing and future reference.

Your expertise:

Design, develop, and deploy BI solutions using tools such as PowerBI, SSRS, and SSAS.

Develop and optimize SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions to extract and manipulate data.

Integrate data from various sources using SSIS.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Build and maintain data models that support reporting and analytics.

Create and manage complex PowerBI reports and dashboards to provide actionable insights.

Work with Azure services to implement cloud-based data solutions.

Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.

Ensure data accuracy and integrity across all BI solutions.

Provide support and maintenance for existing BI systems, ensuring optimal performance.

Document BI processes and solutions for knowledge sharing and future reference.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position