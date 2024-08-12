BI Developer (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 12, 2024

About Us:

At iOCO, we’re passionate about leveraging technology to drive business success. We are seeking a talented BI Developer to join our team, contributing to our cutting-edge data solutions that empower our clients to make informed decisions. If you are enthusiastic about working with diverse data sets and delivering top-notch business intelligence solutions, we’d love to hear from you!

Position Overview:

As a BI Developer at iOCO, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, build data models, and create insightful reports and dashboards.

What you’ll do:

  • Design, develop, and deploy BI solutions using tools such as PowerBI, SSRS, and SSAS.

  • Develop and optimize SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions to extract and manipulate data.

  • Integrate data from various sources using SSIS.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

  • Build and maintain data models that support reporting and analytics.

  • Create and manage complex PowerBI reports and dashboards to provide actionable insights.

  • Work with Azure services to implement cloud-based data solutions.

  • Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.

  • Ensure data accuracy and integrity across all BI solutions.

  • Provide support and maintenance for existing BI systems, ensuring optimal performance.

  • Document BI processes and solutions for knowledge sharing and future reference.

Your expertise:

  • Design, develop, and deploy BI solutions using tools such as PowerBI, SSRS, and SSAS.

  • Develop and optimize SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions to extract and manipulate data.

  • Integrate data from various sources using SSIS.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

  • Build and maintain data models that support reporting and analytics.

  • Create and manage complex PowerBI reports and dashboards to provide actionable insights.

  • Work with Azure services to implement cloud-based data solutions.

  • Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.

  • Ensure data accuracy and integrity across all BI solutions.

  • Provide support and maintenance for existing BI systems, ensuring optimal performance.

  • Document BI processes and solutions for knowledge sharing and future reference.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position