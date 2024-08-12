BI Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We are seeking a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer who will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining BI solutions that help organizations make informed decisions. You will work on data warehousing, data modeling, and data visualization tools to transform raw data into actionable insights. The role is critical in helping organizations leverage data for strategic decision-making.

What you’ll do:

Leading and Re-architecture of BI Area:

Lead the strategic overhaul and re-architecture of Motus Group’s BI infrastructure.

Redesigning Architecture and Data Warehouse:

Collaborate with IT and business stakeholders to redesign the architecture and optimize the data warehouse infrastructure.

Building Cubes using SSAS:

Design and implement cubes using SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) for efficient data aggregation and analysis.

Creating PowerBI Reports:

Develop Power BI reports leveraging SQL warehouse and SSAS cubes to deliver insightful visualizations to the executive team.

Developing SSIS Packages:

Design and implement SSIS packages to ensure seamless daily data uploads from various operational systems.

Creating SSRS Reports:

Generate SSRS reports specifically for the finance department using data from Sage X3 system.

Presenting BI Progress and Requirements:

Regularly present BI progress updates and new requirements to executives in IT Steering Committee (Steerco) meetings.

Analyzing and Documenting Requirements:

Analyze business requirements, document them thoroughly, and translate them into viable BI solutions following DevOps principles.

Leading BI Development Team:

Lead and mentor the BI development team, ensuring deadlines are met and deliverables align with business objectives.

Your expertise:

Proven experience (X years) in leading BI initiatives, with a focus on architecture redesign, SSAS cube development, and Power BI reporting.

Strong proficiency in SQL, SSIS, SSRS, and Power BI.

Experience with Sage X3 or similar ERP systems is preferred.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to interact effectively with executives and cross-functional teams.

Demonstrated leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and guide a team towards achieving strategic goals.

Qualifications required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

