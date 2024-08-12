Business Analyst

Kloof – We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Business Analyst in the Software Development space. If you are a driven and meticulous professional with a passion for turning business needs into actionable insights?

Join a forward-thinking organization dedicated to innovation and excellence in the software development space. As they expand service capabilities, a talented Business Analyst is required to help shape the future of our products and services.

In this role, you will be instrumental in managing the product roadmap, ensuring seamless coordination with various internal teams, and aligning project timelines with business goals. Your ability to engage with stakeholders, translate business needs into technical requirements, and ensure the timely delivery of products will be key to your success.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee the development team’s product roadmap, ensuring alignment with organizational objectives and timelines.

Collaborate with internal departments, including product testing, marketing, training, and support, to ensure all elements of the product release cycle are on schedule.

Facilitate discussions with stakeholders and system users to gather and document user requirements and specifications.

Conduct stress tests on user requirements to identify potential challenges and ensure robustness.

Manage client expectations regarding product release timelines, providing regular updates and addressing any concerns.

Translate business needs into clear, actionable technical requirements for the development team.

Monitor the progress of product development, identifying risks or delays, and implementing effective mitigation strategies.

Ensure all project documentation is accurate, up-to-date, and accessible to relevant teams.

Collaborate with the development team to prioritize tasks and features based on business value and deadlines.

Provide support during the product development, testing, and deployment phases to ensure a smooth release process.

5) Attributes:

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage with both internal and external stakeholders.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with meticulous attention to detail.

Highly organized, with excellent time management skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

A proactive and motivated mindset, capable of working both independently and collaboratively.

Adaptability and a keen understanding of the software development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodologies.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Information Technology, or a related field. – Non-Negotiable

3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, ideally within a software development environment.

Proven experience in managing product roadmaps and coordinating with cross-functional teams.

In-depth knowledge of project management tools and methodologies, with proficiency in tools like DevOps and Microsoft Planner.

A solid understanding of product release cycles and project management principles.

Remuneration: R35 000 – R50 000 (Negotiable on experience)

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

