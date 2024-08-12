Our client is seeking a dynamic Business Intelligence Developer to play a critical role in shaping the future of their data services and business strategy.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and develop data models to create meaningful analytics.
- Support and maintain reporting environments and data platforms.
- Ensure data integrity across multiple applications.
- Align BI technologies with strategic objectives.
- Mentor and assist in the development of junior colleagues.
- Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures.
Qualifications:
- Essential: National Diploma in an IT-related field (Information Systems, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, etc.).
- Desirable: Certifications in Microsoft stack tools, Degree in an IT-related field, STAR Schema methodology, and DevSecOps courses.
Experience:
- Minimum 3 years in data analysis, report development, and data warehousing.
- Strong experience with SQL, STAR Schema Data modelling, and BI Technologies.
- Hands-on experience in Agile methodology and DevSecOps processes.
- Familiarity with Microsoft tools such as SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, T-SQL, and Azure.
Skills and Competencies:
- Proficiency in data modelling, coding, and data visualization.
- Strong analytical skills with a solution-oriented mindset.
- Ability to explain technical information to non-technical audiences.
- Digital literacy and proficiency in Excel.
- Critical thinking and the ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent communication and organizational skills.
Why Join Our Client?
Our client offers a collaborative environment where innovation is encouraged, and your contributions will directly impact the success of the business. You’ll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and grow your career in a supportive team.
Application Process:
If you’re ready to take the next step in your career and meet the qualifications listed, our client would love to hear from you. Please submit your latest updated CV.
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- t-sql
- Power BI
- Microsoft BI
- SSIS Development
- Microsoft SSIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years