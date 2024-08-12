Business Intelligence Developer

Aug 12, 2024

Our client is seeking a dynamic Business Intelligence Developer to play a critical role in shaping the future of their data services and business strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop data models to create meaningful analytics.
  • Support and maintain reporting environments and data platforms.
  • Ensure data integrity across multiple applications.
  • Align BI technologies with strategic objectives.
  • Mentor and assist in the development of junior colleagues.
  • Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

  • Essential: National Diploma in an IT-related field (Information Systems, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, etc.).
  • Desirable: Certifications in Microsoft stack tools, Degree in an IT-related field, STAR Schema methodology, and DevSecOps courses.

Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years in data analysis, report development, and data warehousing.
  • Strong experience with SQL, STAR Schema Data modelling, and BI Technologies.
  • Hands-on experience in Agile methodology and DevSecOps processes.
  • Familiarity with Microsoft tools such as SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, T-SQL, and Azure.

Skills and Competencies:

  • Proficiency in data modelling, coding, and data visualization.
  • Strong analytical skills with a solution-oriented mindset.
  • Ability to explain technical information to non-technical audiences.
  • Digital literacy and proficiency in Excel.
  • Critical thinking and the ability to work under pressure.
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Why Join Our Client?
Our client offers a collaborative environment where innovation is encouraged, and your contributions will directly impact the success of the business. You’ll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and grow your career in a supportive team.

Application Process:
If you’re ready to take the next step in your career and meet the qualifications listed, our client would love to hear from you. Please submit your latest updated CV.

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • t-sql
  • Power BI
  • Microsoft BI
  • SSIS Development
  • Microsoft SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

