Business Intelligence Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is seeking a dynamic Business Intelligence Developer to play a critical role in shaping the future of their data services and business strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and develop data models to create meaningful analytics.

Support and maintain reporting environments and data platforms.

Ensure data integrity across multiple applications.

Align BI technologies with strategic objectives.

Mentor and assist in the development of junior colleagues.

Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Essential: National Diploma in an IT-related field (Information Systems, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, etc.).

Desirable: Certifications in Microsoft stack tools, Degree in an IT-related field, STAR Schema methodology, and DevSecOps courses.

Experience:

Minimum 3 years in data analysis, report development, and data warehousing.

Strong experience with SQL, STAR Schema Data modelling, and BI Technologies.

Hands-on experience in Agile methodology and DevSecOps processes.

Familiarity with Microsoft tools such as SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, T-SQL, and Azure.

Skills and Competencies:

Proficiency in data modelling, coding, and data visualization.

Strong analytical skills with a solution-oriented mindset.

Ability to explain technical information to non-technical audiences.

Digital literacy and proficiency in Excel.

Critical thinking and the ability to work under pressure.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Why Join Our Client?

Our client offers a collaborative environment where innovation is encouraged, and your contributions will directly impact the success of the business. You’ll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and grow your career in a supportive team.

Application Process:

If you’re ready to take the next step in your career and meet the qualifications listed, our client would love to hear from you. Please submit your latest updated CV.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

t-sql

Power BI

Microsoft BI

SSIS Development

Microsoft SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

