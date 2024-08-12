C# Developer

8 month contract, will be renewed

Job Purpose:

Creating and maintaining data-driven applications that help businesses make better decisions. Provide dashboard and reporting solutions that meet the demands of the organization. Tasks include planning, developing, and sustaining business intelligence solutions.

Familiar with Agile / Waterfall development methodology

Exposure to Visual Studio and C# / VB.Net coding

SQL Server 2016+ highly recommended

Azure Cloud Platform

Experience with relational databases i.e. Azure SQL and CosmoDB

Assist with BI software development, deployment, and maintenance

Exposure to database administration function

Exposure to design and implement pipeline.

Exposure / Experience designing and implementing dimensional modelling and data warehouses.

Writing more complex queries for specialised requirements on current and new projects

Good database design skills

SQL Server Jobs, Stored Procs, Views, Functions, Indexes, Table Value Functions, etc.

Ensure that best practices are always adhered to.

Setting business requirements for BI tools

Gathering and Translating business requirements into technical ones

Report curation, dashboards, and data modelling tools

Participation in data warehouse design

Developing, deploying, and maintaining BI interfaces

Microsoft Certificates (PowerBI, Data engineer, Azure Database Administrator) will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

C#

Visual Studio

Vb.Net

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

We fuse creativity and connectivity. We cultivate excellence and imagination.

Learn more/Apply for this position