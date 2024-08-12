C# Developer

8 month contract, will be renewed
Job Purpose:
Creating and maintaining data-driven applications that help businesses make better decisions. Provide dashboard and reporting solutions that meet the demands of the organization. Tasks include planning, developing, and sustaining business intelligence solutions.
- Familiar with Agile / Waterfall development methodology
- Exposure to Visual Studio and C# / VB.Net coding
- SQL Server 2016+ highly recommended
- Azure Cloud Platform
- Experience with relational databases i.e. Azure SQL and CosmoDB
- Assist with BI software development, deployment, and maintenance
- Exposure to database administration function
- Exposure to design and implement pipeline.
- Exposure / Experience designing and implementing dimensional modelling and data warehouses.
- Writing more complex queries for specialised requirements on current and new projects
- Good database design skills
- SQL Server Jobs, Stored Procs, Views, Functions, Indexes, Table Value Functions, etc.
- Ensure that best practices are always adhered to.
- Setting business requirements for BI tools
- Gathering and Translating business requirements into technical ones
- Report curation, dashboards, and data modelling tools
- Participation in data warehouse design
- Developing, deploying, and maintaining BI interfaces
- Microsoft Certificates (PowerBI, Data engineer, Azure Database Administrator) will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Visual Studio
- Vb.Net
- Sql Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
We fuse creativity and connectivity. We cultivate excellence and imagination.