C# Developer – Gauteng Paulshof

Aug 12, 2024

8 month contract, will be renewed

Job Purpose:
Creating and maintaining data-driven applications that help businesses make better decisions. Provide dashboard and reporting solutions that meet the demands of the organization. Tasks include planning, developing, and sustaining business intelligence solutions.

  • Familiar with Agile / Waterfall development methodology
  • Exposure to Visual Studio and C# / VB.Net coding
  • SQL Server 2016+ highly recommended
  • Azure Cloud Platform
  • Experience with relational databases i.e. Azure SQL and CosmoDB
  • Assist with BI software development, deployment, and maintenance
  • Exposure to database administration function
  • Exposure to design and implement pipeline.
  • Exposure / Experience designing and implementing dimensional modelling and data warehouses.
  • Writing more complex queries for specialised requirements on current and new projects
  • Good database design skills
  • SQL Server Jobs, Stored Procs, Views, Functions, Indexes, Table Value Functions, etc.
  • Ensure that best practices are always adhered to.
  • Setting business requirements for BI tools
  • Gathering and Translating business requirements into technical ones
  • Report curation, dashboards, and data modelling tools
  • Participation in data warehouse design
  • Developing, deploying, and maintaining BI interfaces
  • Microsoft Certificates (PowerBI, Data engineer, Azure Database Administrator) will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Visual Studio
  • Vb.Net
  • Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

We fuse creativity and connectivity. We cultivate excellence and imagination.

Learn more/Apply for this position