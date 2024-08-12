Collaboration, awareness key to solving the e-waste crisis

As far as electronic waste in South Africa goes, the work has only just begun. Fortunately, key players like E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA) are making strides in this area, as shown by their recently released 2023 Annual Report.

Responsible for processing 22% of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) National Target of e-waste collection for the country – which stood at 47 000 000 Kgs – ERA achieved 91% of their waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) collection target last year, with a waste-to-landfill ratio.

But why is this important? The latest report from UN warns that e-waste growth is rising five times faster than documented e-waste recycling globally, with African countries recycling rates at below 1%*.

“We’re happy with the results from our first year of operations for ERA and are committed to keeping momentum through our strategic partnerships, driving public awareness, engaging WEEE producers, and working closely with DFFE,” says Ashley du Plooy, CEO of ERA.

In South Africa e-waste is growing at three times the rate of solid municipal waste**, with the country’s largest metros facing a looming landfill crisis***. To address this, the Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment (WEEE) Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations were brought into law in SA in 2021; an environmental policy aimed at producers’ responsibility for the post-consumer stage of their products life cycle. To implement these regulations, Producer Responsibility Organisations (PRO) like ERA serve as intermediaries between industry and the government.

ERA works closely with multiple sectors of corporate South Africa and has grown their membership to over 45 producers – including household names like Defy, HP, Dell Technologies, Philips, IBM, and Smeg. Sectors that have been successfully engaged in tackling e-waste with ERA since day one are Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Domestic Appliances, according to du Plooy.

More recently, industries coming onboard are the Solar sector, Retailers, as well as companies working in Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). The latest focus areas ERA has identified are Lighting Waste and Batteries, for which new departments are being formed at ERA, governed by unique EPR Notices.

“We’re working to institutionalise our systems and establish operational routines applicable across sectors. We encourage more WEEE producers to reach out to see how we can work together towards a more sustainable South Africa,” says du Plooy.

In addition to collaborating with various industries and the DFFE to ensure the uptake of such policies, ERA works closely with service providers like recycling companies, who manage the collection and recycling of e-waste across the country. Through these efforts, the footprint of ERA’s e-waste drop-off points has grown to over 100 across the country (which can be found on their website); from e-waste bins at Makro store parking lots, GeT Metal buy-back centres, to recycling service providers EWaste Africa, Desco and Recyclex, and soon at over 200 Pick n Pay stores.

These efforts are funded by the fees and levies paid by producer members, as are their ongoing campaigns to educate the public and drive awareness for increased uptake of recycling. For their incentivised Takeback Scheme with Makro for International E-waste Day in 2023 ERA collected 164 tons of e-waste over just 2 days. Their current campaign with Dell Technologies features Springboks rugby players with a message of sustainability.

Densifying infrastructure and driving public awareness are but a few of the mandates ERA exhausted their budgets on in 2023, as stipulated by the EPR regulations. “Job creation and skills development are a top priority for us,” says du Plooy. “The potential for economic activity in waste management should not be underestimated – especially when you take into consideration the sector’s obligations to pay levies.”

ERA is a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, having grown its own team in 2023, creating jobs through its service providers network, and putting 60 people through a skills development programme with the National Economic Empowerment for the Disabled (NEED). Furthermore, they’re currently running a pilot programme with informal waste pickers.

Central to ERA’s success is their commitment to the highest standards of governance and corporate compliance. As a registered not-for-profit company they must follow reporting and audit processes as laid out by EPR Regulations. They also have the support and knowledge of international players like the WEEE Forum and SENS.

“This is just the beginning – we’ve barely scratched the surface of what needs to be done,” says du Plooy. “To achieve a Circular Economy we need to address Problem Fractions such as mixed plastics, and we’d like to reduce our Waste-to-Landfill ratio to 0%. For 2024 the DFFE has a national e-waste target of 61 000 tonnes, and we at ERA have endeavoured to facilitate the collection of a third of this, at 20 000 tonnes. Watch this space.”